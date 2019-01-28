A Night Of Timeless Music In Pittsfield

The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield is proud to present a show that will showcase some of music's best moments from the early days of rock and roll. Make plans to attend "Solid Gold Saturday Night-The Remember The 50's Concert which features three performing groups paying homage to a trio of legendary groups who have contributed in leaving us timeless music that we can still enjoy this day.

The show features music from The Drifters who charted with an assortment of million selling hit recordings including "Under The Boardwalk", "On Broadway", "Save The Last Dance For Me", "Up On The Roof" and "This Magic Moment". Rolling Stone magazine has rated them # 81 on their 100 greatest artists of all time.

The Platters have sold over 100 million records worldwide with 16 gold records to their credit as they brought us some fantastic music including "The Great Pretender" "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes", "Twilight Time", (You've Got) "The Magic Touch" "My Prayer", "Only You" and "Harbor Lights". They were inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame back in 1990.

The Corvettes Doo Wop Revue has been instrumental in preserving the music from that special era featuring street corner serenades and group harmonies. They call their live performances "a rollicking ride through the good ol' days of rock & roll". they have also toured with The Tokens, Danny and The Juniors, The Coasters, The Belmonts and The Marvelettes just to name a few.

Tickets for the February 16th performance are available at The Colonial Theatre Box Office located at 111 South Street in Pittsfield or you can log on here . The show will take place at 7 pm. For more information on this show and future performances, call (413) 997-4444.

The following was sent to WSBS via a press release for information mentioned on this article and on air usage during our daily Community Bulletin Board segment.