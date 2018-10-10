A Parent Workshop Takes Place On Thursday

Parents, are you looking for some new ways to deal with tantrums, transitions and difficult moments when it comes to your child's behavior? If so, a workshop will take place on Thursday, October 11th from 6 to 7:30 pm at the CHP Conference Room Childcare In The Family Services Building located at 444 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington.

Cynthia Segui, LICSW and Kim Waterman, MSEd will co-moderate this get together which focuses on practical tips, real solutions and individual advice to help parents deal with this delicate situation....The motto for this informative meeting is "check yourself before you wreck yourself"

You must pre-register for this event as space is limited....Child care will also be provided....If you would like to be in attendance, e mail chpplaygroups@gmail.com or call (413) 528-8580