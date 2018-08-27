A Piano Duo Makes Their Debut In The Berkshires

Pianists and faculty members Manon Hutton-DeWys and Larry Wallach will perform together this Saturday, September 1st in the Kellogg Music Center at the Simon's Rock Bard College campus, 84 Alford Road in Great Barrington. The free show begins at 7:30 pm and is open to the public. A Mason and Hamlin model BB grand piano will also share the spotlight along with a Steinway B that has been in this venue for the past quarter century. You will be treated to the sounds of Brahms, Debussy, Stravinsky and Copeland just to name a few.

Dr. Hutton-Dewys has performed at Carnegie Hall and The Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York City, Northestern and Tufts Universities, Steinway Hall and overseas at the Ecole Normale de Musique at The Salle Cortol in Paris, France. Larry Wallach is the Livingston Hall Chair in Music at Simon's Rock, Bard College as his compositions focus on chamber music that he performs throughout the tri-state region including venues in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, Norfolk, Connecticut and Hunter, New York.

The concert guarantees all ages an evening of classical music at it's best right here in our very own backyard. For more information on this free show, call 413-528-7212.

