A Piece of Great Barrington Involved in Legendary Dog Show

Here's a shout out to Great Barrington resident Thomas Coen. Thomas is going to be a judge in the upcoming 142nd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

New York, NY – Great Barrington, Maryland resident, Thomas Coen, is among the judges at the 142 nd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. This is his first Westminster judging assignment. He will officiate over several breeds during the daytime competition held at Piers 92/94 in New York City on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 12-13, 2018.

Coen will be judging the Berger Picards, Border Collies, Briards, Canaan Dogs, Collies (both Varieties) and Shetland Sheepdogs on Monday. All Best of Breed winners he selects will go on to compete in the Herding Group finals on Monday evening held at Madison Square Garden.

Coen became interested in the world of purebred dogs at the age of 12 and whelped his first Shetland Sheepdog litter in 1964 while still in high school on Long Island. Over the past 50 years “Macdega” has bred or owned seven national specialty best of breed winners, eight all-breed best in show winners and more than 20 register of merit producers, including the breed’s all-time top sire. In 1970, he became a professional handler. In 2000, he retired from handling and received his judges license. He judges all Herding breeds and Dachshunds. Coen has judged best of breed at the Collie Club of America and American Shetland Sheepdog Association national specialties. He has judged and given seminars in Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, Japan and Norway.

All daytime preliminary breed and junior showmanship judging, agility and obedience competitions will be held at Piers 92 and 94 on the West Side of Manhattan. The group, Best in Show and junior showmanship finals judging will be held at Madison Square Garden in the evening. The dog show is preceded on Saturday, Feb. 10, by the 5 th Annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster on Pier 94 as part of the “Meet & Compete” event which also includes AKC Meet The Breeds ® on Piers 92 and 94.

For the full Westminster Week schedule, visit www.westminsterkennelclub.org