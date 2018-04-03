John Krasinski ’s A Quiet Place is an adrenaline-laced, pulse-pounding post-apocalyptic horror movie with some really great performances and some really terrifying beasts, and each trailer for the movie has been better than the last. The final trailer, which includes an incentive to go see it when it opens this Thursday night, is the scariest one yet, introducing a family who has to fight for survival by being totally silent.

One of the things this movie does extremely well is quickly setting up its world and its stakes. We know most of it from what we’ve seen in the trailers: some foreign species that uses only sound to hunt has taken over the planet, forcing humans to hide in silence to survive. One family, with star performances by Krasinski, Emily Blunt , and Millicent Simmonds, does their best to hunt, harvest, and feed each other in the midst of the invasion, while also taking pains not to step on any loud sticks or slam any doors in the process.

There are some really great images included in this new trailer, including one chilling moment where an old man they find in the woods starts yelling despite Krasinski’s pleas, so that one of the creatures won’t come crashing through the woods and eat him. This is one movie horror and thriller fans alike won’t want to miss.

A Quiet Place opens April 6.