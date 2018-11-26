A Special Memorial Concert Takes Place This Weekend

An employee of Bard College at Simon's Rock and her son tragically lost their lives in a car accident as the memories of Kerry Hamill and her son, Grayson will be honored this Saturday afternoon in a memorial concert at The Kellogg Music Center in the Great Barrington campus located at Alford Road. This free event begins at 2 pm on December 1st and everyone is welcome to stop by and pay their respects as friends and family members, faculty, staff and students will present live musical performances to keep Kerry and Grayson's memories eternal and everlasting.

A Simon's Rock student's family best described Kerry as "someone whose actions, words and simple ways truly made a difference to all as she made the professional into something personal and assisted in giving the college it's own heartbeat".

You are also invited to perform a musical piece in Kerry's honor during this moving performance. E mail Lee Rogers at lrogers@simons-rock.edu. For more information on the upcoming concert, contact Jo-Ellen Reilley at jreilley@simons-rock.edu.

A public gathering will also take place at 3:30 pm at the Blodgett House located near The Daniel Arts Center at Simon's Rock. Light refreshments will also be served.

(The following information was obtained via a press release that was sent to WSBS from Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington)