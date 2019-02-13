A Special Valentine’s Day Chat With Donna Nye

February 14th, St. Valentine's Day and what better way to accent this momentous occasion than with an appearance from Donna Nye as she will check in with Ron Carson on Thursday afternoon at 1:05 on your Home Town Station. The Pennsylvania native has released a new hit single just in time for when Cupid makes his rounds here in the tri-state region and you are invited to check out the end result.

"Land Of Me And You" is a romantic and haunting ballad that will truly set the mood for you and that special someone on this day dedicated to all hopeless romantics and now is your chance to get an exclusive preview of this fantastic recording by tuning in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on line by logging on here . you can also access the chat via Amazon Alexa enabled devices or down load the free WSBS app to your Smart phone, tablet and or mobile device.