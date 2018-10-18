A Special Veteran’s Day Presentation In Neighboring New York

November 11th is the day we salute our men and women in uniform, past and present....We take some time and remember those who gave all for our country and recognize those still with us with a simple hand shake and a gratitude of thanks for their service.

The Copake Grange in neighboring Columbia county is presenting a Veteran's Day film that was deemed culturally, historically or aesthetically significant by The United States Library Of Congress and was selected for preservation in The National Film Registry..Here is your chance to see the 1945 classic "A Walk In The Sun" on the big screen as this film was based on a novel by Harry Brown, a writer for Yank, an Army weekly periodical.

The movie focuses on a platoon of American soldiers who are sent to the Italian country side during World War II to search for a bridge that needs to be demolished as the troop also encounters danger and destruction during their delicate mission....The all-star cast includes Dana Andrews, George Tyne, John Ireland, Lloyd Bridges, Richard Conte, Herbert Rudley, Sterling Holloway (The voice of Winnie the Pooh) and Huntz Hall (one of The Bowery Boys in a dramatic role).