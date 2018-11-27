A Stockbridge Christmas Weekend

We're in full swing of this year's holiday season and the Town of Stockbridge will be celebrating in a big way this upcoming weekend. Norman Rockwell's Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas painting will come to life this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in this 29th annual downtown event. The popular New England setting will be decked out with holiday lights and festive wreaths. It's going to be near impossible for you not to get into the holiday spirit.

The weekend celebration will have something for everyone including holiday readings, house tours, caroling and a holiday concert. The festivities will conclude with a recreation on Sunday of the scene depicted in Main Street at Christmas, complete with vintage automobiles parked in the spots occupied in the painting. You wont want to miss the horse drawn rides, a visit from Santa, Roger the Jester and more.

You can view the complete weekend schedule by going here