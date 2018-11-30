A Swinging Evening At Dewey Hall

The next monthly swing dance at Dewey Hall on Main Street in Sheffield will take place on Saturday, December 8th. Doors will open at 7 pm and a half hour later you can participate in a dance lesson with Harry Pisila. No partner is necessary and beginners are welcome.

A live performance featuring Miss Paula and The Twangbusters begins at 8:30 pm as this group will serve up a cocktail of assorted musical genres including jump blues, rock-a-billy and honky-tonk swing. Miss Paula Bradley shines on lead vocals and also plays a mean keyboard on the piano. Peter Bearup also provides back-up vocals and will ROCK the house with his electric guitar. Luke McNamee mans the saxophone, Lance MacIntosh shows his skills on bass and Bob Resnick is the quintet's drummer extraordinaire.

Tickets are available on a sliding scale that range anywhere between 15 and 20 dollars. Students with valid ID get in for only $10. Refreshments will also be served throughout the course of this exciting evening in south county, so come on over and dance the night away.

Dewey Hall representative Beth Carlson and The Twangbusters lead vocalist Paula Bradley will check in LIVE with Ron Carson on the 1st December edition of your home town station's Saturday Morning Chat immediately following The Trading Post at 10:05 am as they will give us a preview of the upcoming show and you will get a sneak peak of some fun events and happenings that are planned at Dewey Hall in 2019.

Tune in to 860 AM or 94.1 FM or listen LIVE by logging on here . You can also access the chat by downloading the new, free WSBS app to your tablet, smart phone or mobile device and on Amazon Alexa enabled devices.

If you need more information, you can go here or call (413) 429-1176.