A Talk on Abraham Lincoln Awaits You

Sandisfield – The Sandisfield Arts Center hosts the town’s poet laureate, Val Coleman for a talk on Abraham Lincoln and the American constitution on September 15 at 4:00 P.M.. You can get ticket information by going here .

Mr. Coleman will present his stance that the constitution, indeed the United States itself, was finally secured and ratified by a rail-splitting prairie intellectual named Abraham Lincoln. His presentations always encourage engaging discussion with the audience.

Val Coleman is a regular presenter on the history of poetry, and also the rise and persistence of fascism in the 20th century, providing a concise long view on both subjects.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Sandisfield Arts Center for online and on-air use)