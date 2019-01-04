A Voice That Is Smooth As Silk

If you are an aficionado of smooth jazz and sultry night club style entertainment, we will introduce you to one of that genre's best performers who is also a native of Berkshire county. Pamela Knowles hails from Alford, Massachusetts and has traveled world wide to perfect her craft which also included stops in New York City, London, Paris and Australia.

She recently performed live on stage at The Egremont Barn and I can truly say it was a joy to watch her electrifying performance as she was in good company with her keyboardist Takaaki Otimo and Noriko Ueda was outstanding on bass as the audience was treated to selections from her "Love Dance" and "Boite De Jazz" CD's plus we were treated to samples from her latest collaboration with Pulitzer Prize winning poet, Yusef Komunyakaa "13 Kinds Of Desire". Her other talents include teaching the art of voice to prospective singers and has been deemed a trained somatic movement coach exploring creativity through improvisation.

Pamela resides in New York City and if you head south to The Big Apple, make sure you catch one of her LIVE shows at Pisticci's Restaurant where she performs on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of every month. Log on to their website for more information.

We will start off our Saturday Morning Chats for the New Year by welcoming Pamela to our WSBS studios immediately following The Trading Post as she will discuss her memorable career moments in music with Ron Carson and we'll also spotlight some of her music prior to and after the interview.