A Weekend Get Together To Address Dairy Farming In South County

The future of dairy farming nation wide has been the subject of conversation and featured in nightly news casts as farmers are having a difficult time making ends meet considering the circumstances involved. This matter has received quite a bit of attention locally in Berkshire county as you are invited to share your thoughts on this topic and learn more about how we can all pitch in to alleviate the situation at hand.

A 3 pm screening of the film "Forgotten Farms".will be shown on Saturday, March 9th at Mount Everett High School's Thomas A. Consolati Performing Arts Center located at 491 Berkshire School Road in Sheffield, Massachusetts. This presentation focuses on a cultural divide in the farm and food system as the audience first hand will notice the struggles of family oriented dairy farms in the 21st century.

At 4 pm, a solutions-based panel discussion will take center stage featuring Jim Larkin, a local dairy farmer from Sheffield, former Bay State Representative Steve Kulik, Massachusetts Association Of Dairy farmers representative Jason Wentworth, Sheffield Land and Trust Director Kathy Orlando and others will also put their two cents on this subject at hand.

Refreshments will also be served to all in attendance including local cheeses made in Massachusetts and ice cream for dessert. For more information on this seminar, call (413) 229-8734.