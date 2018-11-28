A Weekend Of Holiday Fun Awaits You In Copake Falls

Start off the month of December by heading to neighboring Columbia county for a Winter Walk in the Wilderness at the historic hamlet of Copake Falls, New York which takes place on Sunday, December 2nd. This annual event is sponsored by The Copake Falls Day Committee.

Here is a complete schedule of events:

Lunch will be served from 12 noon to 2 pm at The Iron Works Bar and Grill and you can also take tours of the Copake Iron Works and Museum.

The Church of St. John In The Wilderness will hold a holiday bazaar at Burke Hall from 12 noon to 3 pm complete with holiday items galore including wreaths, table toppers and cookies available for purchase.

A holiday open house from 12 noon to 4 pm at the Roeliff Jansen Historical Society Museum featuring live music and an appearance from the one and only Santa Claus.

Vendors and food will also be featured at The Taconic Wayside Inn and The Taconic State Park Office will be selling sweat shirts and more holiday oriented merchandise between the hours of 12 noon and 4 pm.

The Depot Deli will also feature stocking gifts, fresh baked goods and hot chocolate. This is your chance to finish up that holiday shopping and to support local merchants in our tri-state region. For more information, please call 1-518-329-3251.