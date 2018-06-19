In less than a month of its termination, the legacy of Roseanne may well move forward sans its leading lady with a spinoff series at ABC.

In a June 16 report via The Hollywood Reporter, a project pitch inspired by the American sitcom is still being considered after recent network negotiations indicate Roseanne Barr will depart financially and creatively in the proposed spinoff, rumored to orbit around Darlene Conner (portrayed by Sara Gilbert).

However, because the Matt Williams-created series is based upon the persona imagined by Barr herself, the 65-year-old would still be "entitled to substantial fees and backend on any spinoff of Roseanne," should it go through. Yet, the report reveals the comedian has tentatively agreed to relinquish those rights in lieu of a one-time payment — or "go-away money," as one source puts it — which would enable the franchise's continuation without her.

Adam Rose/ABC

According to THR, fellow co-stars John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf have been conditionally attached to the spinoff, respectively collecting a fee similar to that which they contracted for the revival's second season before it was axed in light of Barr's string of racist tweets aimed at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett in late May.

In response to the backlash she suffered as a result of her inflammatory remarks, Barr issued an open apology to Jarrett and announced her exit from Twitter. "I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans," she wrote. "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."

While the show's hopeful rebranding seems to be on the horizon, insiders warn that the fate of the project is still up in the air as the fickle nature of the agreements and Barr's unpredictable temperament could jeopardize the spinoff order.

Producer Carsey-Werner and ABC have refused to comment with respects to the pending consultations.

Where do you stand on a Roseanne spinoff? Tell us in the comments below.