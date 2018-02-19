Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Second Daughter

Congratulations are in order for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, who have welcomed their second daughter into the world.

A rep for the Maroon 5 singer confirmed the news to E! News , revealing the child's name is Gio Grace Levine. The baby girl is the couple's second child following the birth of Dusty Rose in 2016.

With two children now in their family, Levine and Prinsloo may not be through with kids yet. In a November interview with Ellen DeGeneres, The Voice judge said, "I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos. [Prinsloo] was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don't know if I can do that. That's a lot of babies."

Up next for Levine, the singer will be hitting the road in May for the Red Pill Blues Tour . Kicking off on May 30 in Tacoma, Wash., Levine and Maroon 5 will make stops in Los Angeles, New Orleans, St. Louis, Chicago, Minneapolis, Toronto, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia and more before wrapping up on Oct. 15 in New York. The group will also be joined by Julia Michaels.

Earlier this month, Maroon 5 released their latest video, " Wait ." The song is featured on the band's new album, Red Pill Blues, which dropped on Nov. 3. The project also includes the SZA-assisted single, " What Lovers Do ."