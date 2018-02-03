Ah, weddings. A joyous time for two families to come together as one and celebrate two people getting married. Also known as pure hell for any members of the families who might not get along. The newest Adam Sandler movie Netflix has gifted us with sees Sandler and Chris Rock teaming up as fathers of the bride and groom who just can’t seem to get along, no matter how far they turn up the car’s A/C.

The Week Of trailer mostly focuses on the two comedians passive-aggressively trying to get comfortable during the long car ride to wherever this wedding is taking place. Sandler is the father of the bride, Rock is the father of the groom, and things between them are just gonna be awkward. Also, Rachel Dratch and Steve Buscemi are in this!

The Week Of would have been the fourth and final film in Sandler’s big Netflix contract if the streaming service hadn’t gone ahead and renewed it for four more movies about a year ago. So far, Sandler has made The Ridiculous Six , The Do-Over , and Sandy Wexler , all of which range from very bad to mostly okay, and until Bright came out, the first two were Netflix’s biggest film releases ever. Netflix claimed back in April that its users have watched more than 500 million hours of these movies. We did this to ourselves.

The Week Of drops on Netflix April 27.