Additional Results Including MA, CT & NY

Here some more results courtesy of WSBS' Ron Carson.

Final results in tri-state Gubenatorial races. Bay State Governor Charlie Baker easily picks up a second term, New York's Andrew Cuomo picks up a third term in Albany as he beat Republican challenger and Tivoli native, Marc Molinaro plus a tight race in Connecticut declares Democrat Ned Lamont the winner over Republican Bob Stefanowski.

The closely watched 19th District Congressional seat in our neighboring Empire State goes to Democrat Antonio Delgado as he beat incumbent Republican John Faso. Portions of our listening area in Easter New York will receive new representation in Washington, DC.