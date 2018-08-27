This is notification of Berkshire County Seeding dates. Aerial cover crop seeding will take place September 3rd – 5th. Weather will determine the exact dates. Low flying helicopters may be seen or heard over a farm near you. The helicopters will be dropping rye grass seed to establish a cover crop that will protect the soil after the main crops have been harvested.

As stated by the United States Department of Agriculture , a cover crop is a conversation practice where grasses and legumes are planted to keep the soil covered in the fall, winter and spring. Keeping plants growing on the surface of the ground improves soil health.

You can get more information by calling 413-443-1776 x 3, emailing: Daniel.Tighe@ma.usda.gov or by going here

(above information sent in a press release from The Town of Sheffield for online and on-air use)