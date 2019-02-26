Aerosmith To Perform in MA: And Not Three Hours Away

Attention Aerosmith fans! The bad boys from Boston are coming home this summer to Massachusetts and you wont have to drive to Boston to see them perform live.

According to WCVB 5 , this summer, Aerosmith will play four concerts at the Mass Mutual Center, corresponding with celebration of MGM Springfield's first anniversary. The shows are scheduled for Aug. 21, 24, 26 and 29. Tickets are currently on sale for members of the Aero Force One fan club. Ticket sales for the general public begins this Friday at 10 a.m.

So get ready, as you wont want to miss a thing when the legendary rock group makes a four date stop practically in our own backyard. Which classics are you looking forward to hearing?