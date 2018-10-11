‘Aladdin’ Trailer: A Whole New (Live-Action) World

Disney continues to have huge success with live-action updates of their classic cartoons. ( Beauty and the Beast was quietly the second-biggest film of 2017, behind only Star Wars: The Last Jedi . It made over $500 million in the U.S. alone.) Their next attempt at franchise rejuvenation is Aladdin , directed by Guy Ritchie and featuring Will Smith as the Genie of the Lamp, taking over the iconic role from the late, great Robin Williams.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

“Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, the film is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” “Aladdin” stars Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie; Mena Massoud as the charming scoundrel Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine, the beautiful, self-determined princess; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, the powerful sorcerer; Navid Negahban as the Sultan concerned with his daughter’s future; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s free-spirited best friend and confidante; Billy Magnussen as the handsome and arrogant suitor Prince Anders; and Numan Acar as Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man and captain of the palace guards.

This first teaser doesn’t give you a long look at the film, but it does show the new Aladdin (Mena Massoud) and the magical lamp. And you do hear a new orchestration of some of that classic Aladdin music by Alan Menken. If nothing else, the songs should still be fabulous. Aladdin opens in theaters on May 24, 2019.