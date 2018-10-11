‘Aladdin’ Trailer: A Whole New (Live-Action) World
Disney continues to have huge success with live-action updates of their classic cartoons. (Beauty and the Beast was quietly the second-biggest film of 2017, behind only Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It made over $500 million in the U.S. alone.) Their next attempt at franchise rejuvenation is Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie and featuring Will Smith as the Genie of the Lamp, taking over the iconic role from the late, great Robin Williams.
Here’s the film’s official synopsis:
“Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, the film is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.”
“Aladdin” stars Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie; Mena Massoud as the charming scoundrel Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine, the beautiful, self-determined princess; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, the powerful sorcerer; Navid Negahban as the Sultan concerned with his daughter’s future; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s free-spirited best friend and confidante; Billy Magnussen as the handsome and arrogant suitor Prince Anders; and Numan Acar as Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man and captain of the palace guards.
This first teaser doesn’t give you a long look at the film, but it does show the new Aladdin (Mena Massoud) and the magical lamp. And you do hear a new orchestration of some of that classic Aladdin music by Alan Menken. If nothing else, the songs should still be fabulous. Aladdin opens in theaters on May 24, 2019.