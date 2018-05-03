Alert: Sewage Leaked into the Housatonic River
The Sheffield Board of Health was informed that a sewer line broke in the Town of Dalton and leaked sewage into the Housatonic River. The leak has been contained, but officials are asking that residents avoid swimming, wading and fishing in the Housatonic River for another 12 hours.
If you have any questions, please contact the Board of Health at (413) 229-7000 Ext. 157
(press release sent to WSBS from the Town of Sheffield for online and on-air use, article image taken from the U.S. EPA - Housatonic River Facebook page)