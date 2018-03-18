It’s official – Alex Garland is bringing a new sci-fi series to FX. The Annihilation and Ex Machina director’s new Silicon Valley drama Devs has an official pilot order for the fall, along with new details of the story and Garland’s involvement.

FX confirms that Garland will write and direct the new pilot, executive producing with DNA TV and Annihilation ’s Scott Rudin Productions. The series was previously eyed for eight episodes, all of which Garland hoped to direct himself. Devs stems from Garland’s overall deal with FX to write and produce new series, while FX also released a first official synopsis:

In Devs, a young computer engineer, Lily, investigates the secretive development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in San Francisco, which she believes is behind the disappearance of her boyfriend.

Back in February , Garland also hinted at some additional technology focus:

It’s about a particular aspect of technology at the moment which is to do with very, very big data and very powerful processing power, and what can happen when you put those two things together.

Garland also likened Devs to having “slightly more in common with projects I’ve worked on like Ex Machina or Never Let Me Go , which are taking something about our world now – not our world in the future, but our world as it is right now – and then drawing sort of inferences and conclusions from it.” Devs is envisioned as a limited series, though FX might position the series as an anthology.

FX didn’t specify a production timetable, even as Garland previously hinted at a fall production. Stay tuned for the latest in the meantime.