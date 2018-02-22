Just in time for a glowing review of Annihilation , Alex Garland is also opening up about his new FX drama. The Ex Machina director’s sci-fi limited series shooting later this fall officially has a working title, premise and more fresh details.

Where previously Garland was willing to hint that the new eight-episode series would hem more closely to Ex Machina than Annihilation , the director-screenwriter shared a number of new details in conversation with Collider . For one, the series is operating under a working title of Devs (short for “Developers”), while the director also offered an unofficial logline of sorts:

It’s about a particular aspect of technology at the moment which is to do with very, very big data and very powerful processing power, and what can happen when you put those two things together … It’s set in San Francisco, a sort of tech story.

Most recently, the director likened Devs to having “slightly more in common with projects I’ve worked on like Ex Machina or Never Let Me Go , which are taking something about our world now – not our world in the future, but our world as it is right now – and then drawing sort of inferences and conclusions from it.” Garland also specified that his own story wouldn’t set up any potential second season, though FX might find an anthology means to continue the story.

Production is expected to commence later on this year, though it remains unclear if Garland will direct all eight episodes himself, as suggested. Stay tuned for more.