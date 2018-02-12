Alicia Keys Is a Free Agent, Looking to Sign With a Major Label

After a 15-year stint at J and RCA Records, Alicia Keys is now a free agent. Currently, the R&B singer is looking for a new label home.

According to Variety , Keys’ manager Johnny Wright is putting the word out in the industry that his longtime client is ready to sign a new recording deal. He’s currently fielding offers from a variety of labels, including Warner Bros. Records who are on the top of the list. But Keys is still looking for the perfect deal.

As Variety noted, Keys last album, Here , didn't do so well sales-wise, so her cache in the biz might not be so pristine. But an insider told the publication that her recent performance at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy party has piqued the interest of executives as several different record labels. “The price went up” said the source.

We are quite sure that Keys will find a home at a major label. But if it doesn't work out, she can always go independent.

Reps for Keys had no comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, in an interview with CBS This Morning , Keys explained the power of music and why it's a necessity in our lives.

"I feel like...music is the – it's the answer. It's the reason," she said. "It's so powerful. That's why we all love it. That's why we can't live without it. It's, like, Quincy Jones said, 'There's two things you can't live without. Water and music. And I was like, 'Yes.'"