If you thought Amazon was going to make Lord of the Rings TV’s next big thing, wait until you see what else they’re spending on. Reports indicate the streaming service is looking to drop at least $1 billion for a three-season adaptation of Chinese alien invasion novel The Three-Body Problem.

The Financial Times reports that Amazon is looking to purchase the rights to Liu Cixin’s hugely-popular Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy, including novels The Three-Body Problem, The Dark Forest and Death’s End. Set primarily in China, the overall story follows a number of scientific factions preparing for, and facilitating an alien invasion centuries down the line. Cixin won the Hugo Award for Best Novel in 2015, and even Barack Obama called it a “just wildly imaginative, really interesting” read (h/t Vanity Fair).

So why the jaw-dropping price tag? According to the report, the rights to Remembrance of Earth’s Past are held by Lin Qi, chairman of online-gaming giant Youzu Interactive. It also appears that China’s YooZoo Pictures has been attempting to adapt The Three-Body Problem for film since at least 2014 (via UPROXX), and it would cost Amazon $1 billion “to acquire the rights and to produce three seasons of episodes.” For comparison’s sake, Amazon spent $250 million on the rights to Lord of the Rings alone, and will likely throw down another $250 million for production costs. The Three-Body Problem’s $1 billion might not even get them that far.

It isn’t the craziest thing we’ve heard about Amazon’s TV spending habits, but could The Three-Body Problem end up a bigger deal than Game of Thrones or Lord of the Rings?