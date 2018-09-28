Malaya Johnson (12)

Last seen Sep 26, 2018 in Hudson Falls, NY

Vehicle:

Ford Mustang, Red

*AMBER UPDATE** THE VEHICLE HAS BEEN RECOVERED BY NYPD. THE CHILD IS STILL MISSING AND BELIEVED TO BE IN DANGER. SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF THE STATEN ISLAND FERRY BETWEEN 4:00 PM AND 6:00 PM ON 09/27/18.

AMBER Update: Hudson Falls, NY VEH:Red Ford Mustang 2-door sedan TAG:unknown CHILD:12yrs Black female 5' 0" 115lbs Hr:brown Eye:brown CALL(866)NYS-AMBER

DESCRIPTION: NEW YORK STATE AMBER ALERT

Activation Date and Time: Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 1:27 PM

The Washington County Sheriffs Office has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred near Oak St, in Hudson Falls, NY at about 3:00 PM on 9/26/2018.

The CHILD, Malaya M. Johnson is a Black female, approximately 12 years old with long, brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 0 inches and weighs about 115 pounds. Malaya was last seen wearing Light Red Jeans, White Tank Top, Light Colored Backpack with a design.

The VEHICLE has been identified as a Red 2-door sedan Ford Mustang with unknown license plate.

The VEHICLE was last seen traveling on Oak St, Hudson Falls possibly heading for New York City.

The vehicle may have been occupied by two unknown hispanic males. The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that she is in imminent danger of serious physical injury and/or death. Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Washington County Sheriffs Office at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

INSTRUCTIONS: Go here for the most up to date information concerning this alert.

If you have information, contact:

New York State AMBER Alert

Call: 1-866-697-2623