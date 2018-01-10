Today, January 10, happens to be marked annually as "Save the Eagles Day". Ironically, this year it's accompanied by a local report of the impending closure of yet another national retail store: American Eagle Outfitters plans to close it's location in the Berkshire Mall.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the store's reported closing was confirmed by a representative from the company on Tuesday, but no closing date or other details were provided.

This would be the latest in a series of national stores, including anchors Best Buy, J.C.Penney and Macy's, to exit the Lanesborough location. The Sears store at the Mall will be closing in a matter of weeks.Other retailers like Radio Shack, Payless and Eastern Mountain Sports have vacated over the pat few years. While many of those closings were as a result of national chains feeling the pinch and cutting store locations nationwide, that wouldn't seem the case with American Eagle Outfitters at least according to the parent company's financial figures as listed in the article.

Whatever the reason, it's another blow to the beleaguered mall and another brick-and-mortar loss for Berkshire County shoppers.