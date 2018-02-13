The only thing worse than living in a ghost-infested Murder House is living in a famous one. Non-viewers of American Horror Story found this out the hard way, as the current owners of the real-life Season 1 property are suing their realtors for all the overzealous, trespassing fans.

According to real estate website The Real Deal , current owners Dr. Ernst von Schwarz and Angela Oakenfeld are suing the former Rosenheim Mansion property holders for not disclosing that the house was a “macabre tourist attraction” used in film and TV. Since purchasing the home for $3.2 million, the pair allege that fans “trespass, attempt to break in, and [create] a significant nuisance,” with one incident describing an early-morning break-in through the kitchen window.

Not for nothing, but attorney Doug Vanderpool apparently also added that “the seller and brokers failed to mention the house was haunted by two ghosts, a point that was not included in the complaint.” And while American Horror Story certainly ranks as the mansion’s most famous appearance, the couple apparently failed to realize its prior use in Spider-Man , Seabiscuit , CSI , Buffy the Vampire Slayer , Dexter , Six Feet Under , The Twilight Zone , The X-Files , Grey’s Anatomy and so on .

Well, at least they don’t have to clean pizza off the roof, a la the Breaking Bad homeowners . Really, what’s the odd murderous trespass against wasting eight perfectly good slices?