American Horror Story has taken us to every era of the last century, but at least one area remains unexplored. Yes, at long last, Ryan Murphy promises that the eighth season will take us to the gosh-dang future, y’all. Plus – details on when to expect that full crossover season!

Seeing as Season 7 kept things topical with a Cult of political personality, it stood to reason Season 8 would shake things up. And while creator Ryan Murphy was loath to reveal many details during the Versace panel of Friday’s TCA press tour, he at least offered that the next AHS season is “still topical, but [set in] the future, which I’ve never done … I think people will like it. It’s different from what we’ve done before” (via TVLine ). Better yet, if you’re wondering whatever became of that purported crossover season between the first-year Murder House and Season 3’s Coven , Murphy suggested that Season 9 would likely bring it to fruition:

We’re working on it, but that’s not going to be [Season 8]. That will probably be the one after that. We’ve already met about it and outlined it. But it won’t be next because some of the [cast members] are not available.

As for Season 8, “the future” remains a decidedly broad topic. Black Mirror seems to have the market cornered on near-future tech nightmares, so might Murphy boldly go hundreds of years down the line? Is it finally time to take American Horror Story to space ? Tell me it’s time to take American Horror Story to space, Ryan. Evan Peters deserves to go to space.

We’ll likely hear more about American Horror Story Season 8 in the coming months – if not sooner – so stay tuned.