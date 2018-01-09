‘American Idol’ Reboot to Battle ‘The Voice’ for Viewers

American Idol is taking on the The Voice .

Idol — the one-time Fox TV juggernaut — is rebooting this spring on ABC, and for seven weeks plans on going head-to-head with NBC reality singing show competitor The Voice .

American Idol premieres its new season with two shows airing on Sunday, March 11 (8-10PM ET) and Monday, March 12 (8-10PM ET). That Monday episode — and all Monday episodes from March 12 to April 23 — go head-to-head with The Voice on NBC at the exact same time (8-10PM EST).

Let the ratings war begin!

The Voice , which launched in 2011, is in its fourteenth season, which features celebrity judges Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, former American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson and People 's Sexiest Man Alive , Blake Shelton . The show averaged 11.9 million viewers in 2017 and has become the highest-rated reality show on television.

American Idol first premiered in 2002 behind the power of Simon Cowell and a lengthy list of former superstar competitors including Carrie Underwood and the aforementioned Clarkson. During its peak, Ido l hit ratings as high as 38.1 million viewers in its famed Season 2 finale, which featured Ruben Studdard competing against Clay Aiken. However, the ratings declined as time progressed, falling closer to 10.2 million viewers for the Season 13 finale in 2015. Though still impressive, it didn't match Idol' s previous astronomical numbers. The Voice also caught up to Idol 's numbers by its second season and started winning the ratings war by its third.

Fox canceled American Idol in 2016, but ABC is confident in its 2018 revival behind new celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and country superstar Luke Bryan . Both shows are now hosting country music royalty between Shelton and Bryan: which country star will win the ratings war?

The Voice has a jump on its competitor, as it debuts season 14 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, airing on NBC 8PM-10PM ET, but Idol won't be far behind.

