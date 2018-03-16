American Vandal Season 1 may have answered its core mystery, but will Season 2 break us all over again? Netflix’s breakout mockumentary is moving forward with an all-new case, casting its new Season 2 leads with Independence Day alum and more.

Deadline reports that Travis Tope ( Independence Day: Resurgence ) and Melvin Gregg ( UnREAL ) will lead the cast of Season 2; the former as “fedora-wearing, pocket-watch carrying” junior Ethan, and the latter as top basketball player DeMarcus. And – before you ask – producers have already confirmed that Tyler Alvarez’s Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund (Griffin Gluck) will be back to lead the investigation of a new crime at a prep school. Alvarez has also claimed as much in interviews . Netflix has not confirmed a full list of returning cast, but here are the newbies:

Dan Lagana will once again act as showrunner and executive producer alongside creator Dan Perrault, Joe Farrell of Funny or Die, 3Arts Entertainment and more. The first season infamously followed the investigation of 27 phallic paintings on Hanover High faculty cars, but Season 2 is said to follow an all-new crime with a student “born above the law.” It is unclear if the students featured in the initial Season 2 teaser will play any significant part.

Initial interviews placed the second season filming in February, so it remains unclear if American Vandal will make the 2018 date promised by its first teaser. You can check that out below, and stay tuned for an all-new mystery.