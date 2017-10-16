Americans Are Going to Spend More Than $9 Billion on Halloween

The amount of money people will spend on Halloween is downright scary.

The National Retail Federation has come out with data for the upcoming holiday and let's just say there's more than just a ghost of a chance that you and the 179 million other Americans who will celebrate Halloween will end up bankrupt as you prep for the holiday.

Take a look at some of the eye-popping numbers:

People will spend a total of $9.1 billion. Yes, that's billion with a "b" and a big jump from last year's $8.4 billion. It's also the most money spent for Halloween ever.

Households will cough up an average of $86.13.

Men will spend an average of $96.

Women will spend an average of $77

95% will buy candy.

72% will splurge on decorations.

69% will buy costumes.

37% will actually spend money on greeting cards. Seriously -- have you ever given anyone a Halloween card?

Nearly half of all people will do their Halloween shopping at a discount store.