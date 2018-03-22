Amy Poehler to Make Directorial Debut With Netflix Movie

Amy Poehler will make her feature-length directorial debut with a new Netflix movie.

The 46-year-old actress will star with fellow Saturday Night Live alums Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey in the film Wine Country .

"It's happening -- Amy Poehler's directorial debut, Wine Country, is coming soon to Netflix!" Netflix announced alongside a video of Poehler singing with the cast.

"Starring Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and featuring Tina Fey , " the streaming site said. "Get excited. Get real excited."

The Hollywood Reporter said Poehler will direct, produce and star in the new comedy. The movie will follow a group of longtime friends who take a weekend trip to Napa to celebrate a 50th birthday.

Spivey, who worked with Poehler on SNL and Parks and Recreation , wrote the script with fellow SNL alum Liz Cackowski. Production will begin toward the end of March in Los Angeles and Napa.

Poehler previously directed episodes of Parks and Recreation and the TV movie Dumb Prince . Her last starring TV role was a reprisal of Susie on the Netflix series Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later .

By Annie Martin, UPI.com

Copyright © 2018 United Press International, Inc. All Rights Reserved