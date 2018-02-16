Amy Schumer Secretly Marries Chef Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer 's sarcastically affected the role of blushing bride on Inside Amy Schumer , but now, she's playing the role for real.

Schumer, who announced her breakup with furniture designer Ben Hanisch in May 2017, secretly married a celebrity chef on February 13, she confirmed Thursday . A source told Us Weekly she and Chris Fischer tied the knot "outside a rented house in Malibu that overlooks the ocean," and that invites were sent last-minute to guests like Jennifer Lawrence , Jennifer Aniston , Larry David, David Spade, Judd Apatow and Jake Gyllenhaal by text message.

“It was a very chill wedding. It was thrown together last minute,” the source said. “Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening on Tuesday from a text message sent out by Amy on Sunday. It was like, ‘Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.’ People were in and out all night. It was a gorgeous day. Everyone was having a good time.”

Schumer confirmed the news via Instagram after the story broke with the image galleries above and a simple "Yup" (plus, is that Schumer's BFF Bridget Everett performing as part of the first dance?!). The comedian also urged fans to contribute to Everytown for Gun Safety in light of the tragedy in Florida and in lieu of gifts.

(Finally, no, she is not pregnant.)

Fans rushed to congratulate her.

"Congrats Amy!! In loveeeee with your dress," one wrote, while another noted "You look gorgeous and so happy! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, good health, good food and plenty of laughter."

News first broke that Schumer and Fischer were dating in November 2017 after a dinner in New York City, and Schumer confirmed the relationship with a kissing photo straight from Ellen Degeneres' 60th birthday party in February.