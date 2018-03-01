Amy Schumer Shares Emotional Wedding Video Diary

Earlier this month, Amy Schumer secretly married her beau, chef Chris Fischer, and on Wednesday (February 28), the comedienne went to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of the intimate affair.

"Thank you @jeffandmollieweddings for this beautiful video and @thegetdownboys for the dope ass rendition of 'rainbow connection and my friends and fam my husband!" she captioned the clip.

The video diary begins with snapshots of the big day soundtracked to "Rainbow Connection" before the music cuts out and the couple exchanges vows. After Fischer emotionally gets through his, Schumer begins hers with a joke (because of course she did). "I just wanted to plug some of my road dates," she says in front of the 80 guests invited to the small ceremony in Malibu, California. She continues by addressing the question on so many's minds: why the rush? "It's because I truly couldn't wait another second to be your wife," she says. The song then picks back up as more footage flashes on the screen, including shots of Larry David and Schumer's BFF, Jennifer Lawrence.

Watch the full video diary below.

News first broke that Schumer and Fischer were dating in November 2017 after a dinner in New York City, and Schumer confirmed the relationship with a kissing photo straight from Ellen Degeneres' 60th birthday party in February.