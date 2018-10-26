An Evening of Americana Music Comes to South Egremont

Get ready for an evening of delicious food and blues! The Fairview Hospital Auxiliary will present an evening of Americana Music featuring "Blues & Beyond " an acoustic duo; Chris Davison and Chuck Jacobs! As for food? Get ready for a southwest buffet! The fun is all happening at the Egremont Barn with proceeds benefiting the Fairview Hospital Auxiliary! Sunday afternoon, Oct. 28 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM For reservations and more information please call Wendy at (413) 854-9729.

About Fairview Hospital Auxiliary

The Fairview Hospital Auxiliary was organized 1922 when Fairview Hospital opened in a small house on the current property. For nearly a century, the Auxiliary has played a strong role in advancing the care and services at Fairview through the active participation of community men and women who support the mission of Fairview Hospital.

Members of the Fairview Hospital Auxiliary are strong advocates for our hospital. Each year the Auxiliary sponsors educational luncheons and special dinner meetings to update members on new staff and services, keeping them up-to-date on the activities at Fairview Hospital and important voices in the community for Fairview Hospital.

The Auxiliary is a leading donor to Fairview Hospital. Through an active program of events, the organizations has raised fund for large projects including the renovation of the Maternity Unit and many small initiatives including televisions in the Emergency Department and all patient rooms as well as special purchases for individual departments.

You can get more information on the Fairview Hospital Auxiliary by going here