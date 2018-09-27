An Exciting Exhibit Awaits You In Great Barrington

Bard College at Simon's Rock on Alford Road in Great Barrington is proud to present a multi-media exhibition by Boston artist Steven Locke entitled "The School Of Love" which will be on display between October 1st and November 2nd at The Daniel Arts Center Hillman-Jackson Gallery.

Locke provides an introspective and poignant installation of his sculpture studies that focus on race, religion and pop culture....His exhibit focuses on a painting by Antonio De Correggio which depicts characters in Greek mythology including Venus, Cupid and Mercury and uses Faun, the youthful half goat boy as his main role model in these extravagant paintings.

Locke added he reflects on his very own complicated experiences on his yearning and acceptance to be loved in this complicated world that we are living in as he features loaded imagery and highlights of the daily challenges that he faces past and present....His work has been showcased in various publications including The New Yorker, The Boston Globe, ART FORUM, Art In America and Art New England JUXTAPOZ.

For more information, please call Simon's Rock at 413-528-7228.