The Berkshire Sports Network will be busy this week as they will be covering 4 South County related high school basketball games which will all air on 860 AM & 94.1 FM, WSBS. Jack Passetto along with Dave Winchester will give you all the play by play action.

Here's what the schedule looks like for this week:

Monday 1/22 - Monument Mountain boys home to Mount Greylock ( time change, pregame now at 5:45 pm )

Wednesday 1/24 - Mount Everett boys at McCann Tech in North Adams - 6:45 pm

Thursday 1/25 - Monument Mountain boys are home to Lee - 6:45 pm

Friday 1/26 - Lee girls home to Drury - 6:45 pm

New this year, you can listen to all of the games on the new WSBS app. So download it now! Just search "WSBS" in your app store and you'll be able to listen to the games on your smart mobile phone/device, tablet, computer...anything that contains apps. Best of all, the new WSBS app is FREE and rarely has any buffering issues. Plus it's a speedy download. So don't miss a second of the play by play action, get the WSBS app now!