An Important Message from MA State Police (photos)

From the Massachusetts State Police Department's Facebook Page

Clear Snow Before You Go!

After any storm, we see these types of hazards driving down the street. Please remember to think about your safety and the safety of those around you.

Over the next couple days, temps will be cold, which will cause those piles of snow and ice on your vehicle to become harder projectiles, and they will fly off while you are driving.

Please be courteous, think of others, avoid fines, and clear your vehicle off.

Pictured here are examples of some of the most recent offenders.

(photos taken from the Massachusetts State Police Department's Facebook Page )