An Opportunity to Reduce Stress

Heart disease, which is preventable and treatable, is also the leading cause of death in the U.S. Start the New Year off right by attending Fairview Hospital’s Heart Night. This year, Heart Night will focus on stress!

The cardiac nurses at Fairview want you to understand the link between stress and your heart. You’ll have the opportunity to learn and engage with health professionals who provide valuable services in our community. The event is free and fun! Win prizes that can help you get on the right track! Fairview Hospital is proud to be at the heart of our community, and they want every heart in our community to be strong!

Join Fairview Hospital for Heart Night, Friday, Feb. 1 beginning at 5:00 PM at Berkshire South Regional Community Center, 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington as they raise awareness and access to information and resources in order to combat heart disease locally! There is no pre-registration requirement and attendance is free.

Article Image: CCU Nurses from Fairview Hospital on the WSBS Let's Talk Program (Ted Fiebke and Susie Carlotto)