An Outpouring Of Support For Family Of Kassedi Clark

This story will be updated:

The local community has turned out in very big way since a GoFundMe campaign was started for the family of Kassedi Storm Clark, who was found dead inside a vehicle at 53 Ashmere Drive in Hinsdale on Friday morning. The fundraising page was started by Clark’s sister, Sebrina Jean-Morgain. Since the GoFundMe page was started on Friday, around 130 people have donated more than $10,000 toward the goal of $15,500. Included among them, just to name a few were anonymous donations of $1000, $700, and $300, and the donation continue to pour in.

If you would like to help out, you can find the GoFundMe page here .The page has had more than 1000 shares in Facebook since it was posted.

The 24 year old Clark, of Hinsdale, was a student in Berkshire Community College's Nursing Program.

Facebook photo used by family permission

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, an autopsy conducted by Dr. Robert Welton of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner concluded in a preliminary report that the 24-year-old woman from Hinsdale died from multiple gunshot wounds. 32 year old Michael S. Boulais, Clark’s estranged boyfriend, was scheduled to be arraigned on a single count of murder Tuesday morning in central Berkshire District Court. Boulais was being held without bail at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction without bail, pending his arraignment.