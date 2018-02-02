And the Trophy Goes To…

This was a tough 2 weeks. Sunday's Super Bowl will pit my native homeland's Philadelphia Eagles vs. my now 24-year adopted turf's New England Patriots. A lot of people have been asking me, "What are you gonna do now, Garland?"

I grew up a diehard Philly sports fan. The last time the Eagles won an NFL Championship was in 1960 over the mighty Packers & Vince Lombardi, but that was before football was on my childhood radar screen. A lot of lean years followed. Then came SB XV. The Birds were a heavy favorite over the wild-card Oakland Raiders. They got blitzed, 27-10.

Fast forward to SB XXXIX (that's a lot of X-s and I-s gone by). The underdog Eagles take on the defending champion Patriots. Things looked good for a while, but in the end the Pats prevail 24-21. Hey, at least the score was getting closer!

Now it's the "rematch": SB LII. The Eagles have played their way through the playoffs as underdogs and actually embraced the role. Their biggest challenge will be against the Patriots dynasty led by the football firm of Belichick, Brady, McDaniel & Patricia. It's not that I don't think the Pats can beat the Eagles. It's just that more than anything I want to see the guys in green finally claim the trophy.

And on Monday morning, the sun will rise as it always does, and I hope we can still be friends.

Eagles by 2.