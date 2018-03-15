Angel in the Infield Annual Softball Tournament

The Angel in the Infield Softball Tournament Committee is looking for some help with the 6​th​ Annual “Angel in the Infield” Softball Tournament, in memory of Keri Lyn Perotti, which will be held on May 5​th​ & 6​th​. The tournament will be a 2-day, round-robin co-ed tournament held at Lawrence Field and Segalla Field in Canaan, Connecticut. All funds raised throughout the tournament will go toward a scholarship fund in memory of Keri. The committee is looking for local businesses to help sponsor this fundraiser event.

For those who may not have known Keri, she was a fun-loving 21-year-old young lady who passed away unexpectedly in a car accident, October 13, 2012. She is the daughter of Charlie and Bonnie Perotti and sister of Shannon Perotti Mlodzinski and Marci Perotti Saunders. Keri was a lifelong Canaan resident who worked as parts manager at her family-owned business, William Perotti & Sons Plumbing and Heating. She was a 2009 graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School where she was a three sport varsity athlete playing soccer, basketball and softball. Keri was a member of the local Co-Ed Summer Softball League, playing second base for the Silk’s Captain Crew team. She also took great pride in her community and was a constant presence at fire company functions including parades, the carnival and railroad days. The committee was looking for a way to raise money for the scholarship fund in memory of their good friend, and figured what better way to do so than by playing the sport they all loved to play with her.

It is because of the support of the community and businesses that the committee has been able to raise over $25,000 in the last five years. They are hoping to continue raising money for this cause, especially through their raffle that takes place over the course of the two days for the tournament. The committee is looking for a variety of prizes, both small and large, to provide the spectators and players alike. It is a great way to associate your business name with this meaningful event. While the raffle is their biggest focus this year, if you would like to financially sponsor the event and have your business name listed on the back of the t-shirts that will be sold, you may still do that by making a monetary donation of $100. If you would like to make a raffle donation or help sponsor the event, call: Jackie (860) 672-5888, Rene (413) 429-7320 or Alissa (860) 671-9954.

Also, your donation is tax deductible! Their Tax ID # is 46-2202374.

(information/press release and pictures sent to WSBS from Rene Boardman of the "Angel in the Infield Softball Tournament Committee" for online and on air use)