Angela Is Back For Another Saturday AM Chat

The "Let's Talk" segment continues to grow here on your Home Town Station as our newest addition to the WSBS team, Angela Meglio returns for her stimulating and exciting "All Stars Program" which airs on the 3rd Wednesday of every month at 9:05 am.

The Hillsdale, New York native features a variety of guests from all walks of life who are deemed "true All Stars" in their field as they have a passion for positivity as the aim for this monthly get together aims to help you make the most of your time in this planet.

Angela also provides a vital public service to the tri-state region as she is also the owner of Woman's Best Friend, a locally based company that specializes in dog walking, grooming and training in Great Barrington She has almost a decade of experience working with our 4 legged friends as her credentials include being a certified professional dog trainer who is also pet CPR and first aid certified. Angela is also a basic canine specialist for The International Boarding & Pet Services, an A-K-C canine good citizen evaluator-instructor and an active member of the Association of Professional Dog Trainers. Her writing savvy also is showcased as she writes a column for Berkshire's Best Buys Business and Beyond.

If you would like to be an upcoming guest on "Angela's All Stars" program or you need more information on her many area business ventures, contact her via e mail or call 1-518-821-4726.

Angela will join Ron Carson LIVE in studio to preview her upcoming show on a earlier edition of the WSBS Saturday Morning Chat which will air at 8:30 am. Tune in to 860 AM or 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on line by going here . You can also access the chat by downloading the free WSBS app to your Smart Phone, mobile device and on Amazon Alexa enabled devices. And YES, her ever popular pug, Mulder will also be in house to join in on the festivities.