Announcement of Executive Director Resignation

In a press release sent to WSBS from Blue Rider Stables (for on air and online use) we learned that Blue Rider Stables' Board of Director, Stephanie Bergman is stepping down from her position. According to the press release, her resignation is effective January 26th.

Michael Fernbacher (BRS Board Chair) wrote the press release and goes on to say the following.

Stephanie has played a critical role in the development and success of the organization, and we wish her the best of luck as she leaves to pursue opportunities for professional career growth in her field of expertise. We want to thank her for her three years of dedicated service, which involved many significant accomplishments.

The members of the Board of Directors are dedicated to guiding and supporting our very accomplished staff through this transition. During this time, board members will temporarily oversee management and provide guidance for specific areas within the organization while we restructure.

Again, we cannot thank Stephanie enough for the dedication, passion, and enthusiasm she has given Blue Rider over the past three years. She will be greatly missed by the staff, Board, volunteers and riders alike. We look forward to following the success of her career, and are excited for the next chapter of Blue Rider Stables as we continue to support our community through our therapeutic work.

If you have any questions or concerns during this transition process, you can email Michael at mfernbacher@mac.com.