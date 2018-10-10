If you grew up in the 80's, 90's or early 2000's, the boy band revolution made its presence felt on your radios and television screens.

On Friday, Nov. 9, we are giving you the chance to relive those days with another incredible show. "Larger Than Life", The Ultimate Boy Band Tribute, will take the Colonial Theatre stage to have you singing and dancing all night long. The group began in New York and have been taking the country by storm.

This is the only act of it’s kind featuring actual boy band singing, dancing, costumes and that pop look! "Larger Than Life" will take you back in time with the biggest 90s Party since the Backstreet Boys shut down Times Square! Experience this full interactive production that is one of a kind.

With a playlist of over 40 boy band songs, "Larger Than Life" performs the big hits by the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, New Kids On The Block, 98 Degrees, O-Town, Boyz II Men, and LFO -- just to name a few. For added fun, they even perform One Direction, Jackson 5 and other popular male groups truly making this The Ultimate Boy Band Tribute!

Tickets for this incredibly fun night out are on sale now and you can get them RIGHT HERE . Don't wait, because this show will sell out.

"Larger Than Life" at the Colonial Theatre is presented by Townsquare Media Berkshire and sponsored by The Giant Haddad Dealerships, now selling tires at zero percent over cost.