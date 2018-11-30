Annual Holly Fair in Stockbridge

The First Congregational Church on Main Street in Stockbridge will hold their annual Holly Fair this Saturday, Dec. 01, from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM featuring crafts, ornaments, greenery baked goods, a children's shop and grandma's attic. Lunch will be served and Santa will also make an appearance. This is a great way to get in the holiday spirit as this event promises to be fun and joyous for the entire family. The Holly Fair is sponsored by the Women's Service League with all proceeds going to local area charities.

About the Women's Service League

With faithful dedication, the Women’s Service League fashions handmade crafts which are sold twice a year (at the Summer Fair and Holly Fair), all while engaging in lively conversation over coffee, tea and snacks. Proceeds from the group’s work go to support the The First Congregational Church of Stockbridge, the community, and the wider world. Open to all women from the church and the community at large.