Annual Town Election: Nomination Papers are Now Available

From the Town of Great Barrington

Nomination papers for candidates in the 2019 Annual Town Election are now available at the Town Clerk's office in Town Hall. Papers must be returned no later than March 26.

Positions, the number of openings, term duration and the incumbent candidates are:

Moderator (1), 1 Year, Michael Wise

Selectboard (2), 3 Years, Stephen Bannon, Dan Bailly

Board of Health, (1), 3, Years, Michael Lanoue

Finance Committee (2), 3 Years, Tom Blauvelt and Janet Lee

Housing Authority (1), 5 Years, Karen Smith

Library Trustees (2), 3 Years, Lauren Clark, Dana Coleman

Library Trustees (2), 1 Year, Susan Beacco, Hilda Shapiro

Planning Board (2), 3 Years, Jeremy Higa, Brandee Nelson

Zoning Board of Appeals (1), 3 Years, Carolyn Ivory

The last date to take out nomination papers is March 22, and the deadline for filing nomination papers with the Town Clerk is March 26. If a nominee wishes to withdraw from a race for which he or she had submitted papers, the deadline to submit withdrawal papers is April 11.

The last day to register to vote in the May elections, and at the Annual Town Meeting, is April 16.

All nomination and withdrawal papers must be submitted to the Town Clerk’s office, which is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.