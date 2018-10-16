Another Bulky Waste Collection is Coming Up
A message from the Town of Great Barrington
The Town of Great Barrington will accept bulky waste at the Recycling Center on Saturday, Oct. 20, 7:00 AM through 3:00 PM at no charge to residents of Great Barrington. No businesses waste will be accepted.
Disposal items include:
Furniture, including couches, recliners, tables and chairs
Mattresses and box springs
Rugs and carpeting
Window and door frames, windows, doors, screens, etc.
Items that will NOT be accepted during this special collection include:
Demolition debris
Household trash
Household hazardous wastes
White goods (washers, dryers, refrigerators without Freon
CRT’s (computer screens and televisions
Household appliances such as vacuum cleaners and toasters
Tires and auto batteries
Yard waste