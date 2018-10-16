Another Bulky Waste Collection is Coming Up

A message from the Town of Great Barrington

The Town of Great Barrington will accept bulky waste at the Recycling Center on Saturday, Oct. 20, 7:00 AM through 3:00 PM at no charge to residents of Great Barrington. No businesses waste will be accepted.

Disposal items include:

Furniture, including couches, recliners, tables and chairs

Mattresses and box springs

Rugs and carpeting

Window and door frames, windows, doors, screens, etc.

Items that will NOT be accepted during this special collection include:

Demolition debris

Household trash

Household hazardous wastes

White goods (washers, dryers, refrigerators without Freon

CRT’s (computer screens and televisions

Household appliances such as vacuum cleaners and toasters

Tires and auto batteries

Yard waste